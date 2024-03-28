Mississippi State declares March 28 ‘Willie Gay Jr. Day’

Former Mississippi State linebacker Willie Gay Jr. returned to where it all began on Thursday. The two-time Super Bowl champ was honored in Starkville as MSU declared March 28 “Willie Gay Jr. Day”.

Gay Jr.’s dominance in high school and college translated well to the NFL. His rookie contract with the Kansas City Chiefs was up in March and he inked a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints worth up to $5 million (with $3 million guaranteed).

After a great run with Kansas City, he is excited to be back home.

