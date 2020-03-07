Mississippi State Dominates Ole Miss In Regular Season Finale

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — In the SEC’s regular season finale, Mississippi State defeats Ole Miss 69-44.

The Bulldogs (20-11, 11-7) were led by Reggie Perry, scoring 22 points while grabbing 14 rebounds.

The game was tied at 21 with 7:30 remaining in the first half, before Mississippi State went into halftime on a 18-4 run. The Bulldogs outscored Ole Miss 48-23 the rest of the way.

Ole Miss (15-16, 6-12) were led by Devontae Shuler, who scored 16 points.

With the win, Mississippi State clinched the double-bye in the upcoming SEC Tournament in Nashville. The Bulldogs will play Friday at approximately 2:30 PM Friday.

Ole Miss will face Georgia on Wednesday at 6 PM CT.