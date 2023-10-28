Mississippi State football falls to Auburn 27-13

Mississippi State football lost to Auburn 27-13 at Jordan-Hare Stadium. The Bulldogs fell into a 24-3 hole at halftime. The offense struggled to get any momentum and the defense allowed over 300 yards in the first half.

Mike Wright was under center for State and he struggled through the air for the second straight game, completing 50 percent of his passes for 161 yards, tossing one touchdown pass and one interception. Wright was the Bulldogs leading rusher with 63 yards on the ground.

Mississippi State falls to 4-4 on the year, it will hope to bounce back next week at home against Kentucky at 6:30 on SEC Network.