Mississippi State HC Jeff Lebby is excited for Blake Shapen, not concerned about his injury history

Saturday’s spring game will be the first time Mississippi State fans will get to take a look at Jeff Lebby’s first team as Mississippi State’s head coach.

One of the big pieces Lebby added from the portal was former Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen. While he’s been sidelined with multiple different injuries the past few years, Lebby discussed what he brings to the table and if that was a concern when he brought him in.

“It wasn’t,” Lebby said. “Here’s a guy that has played a bunch of ball, had a bunch of production. He’s been really good at times and there’s been times where he has struggled. I love that he has a story. Love the fact that he’s had to live it and go do it. You have to look at the system and what he was asked to do and what he’ll be asked to do here. I’m excited about where he will end up.”

The Maroon and White game kicks off at 1 o’clock on Saturday.