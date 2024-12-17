Mississippi State Lands Former Five-Star Quarterback in Transfer Portal

Florida State's Luke Kromenhoek will join the Bulldogs in 2025

STARKVILLE, MS.- Tuesday was a huge day for Jeff Lebby and the Mississippi State Football Program.

Former five-star recruit Luke Kromenhoek has transferred to Mississippi State, via his social media. The former Florida State quarterback was the No. 3 ranked passer in the transfer portal and will have three years of eligibility remaining.

Kromenhoek appeared in six games for the Seminoles last season, throwing for 502 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. The Savannah, Georgia native started Florida State’s final two games of the 2024 season. He will compete with senior Blake Shapen and incoming freshman KaMario Taylor for the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback spot.