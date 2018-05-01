Mississippi State Reveals 2018 Road Dawgs Tour with Joe Moorhead

STARKVILLE, Miss. – New Mississippi State head football coach Joe Moorhead will headline the 2018 Road Dawgs Tour as it makes stops throughout the state and region beginning Thursday, May 10 and continuing May 14-17.

The annual fan-friendly event and celebration of MSU Athletics is a collaboration by the MSU Bulldog Club, MSU Alumni Association and local alumni chapters. It will feature 10 stops, including six stops in Mississippi – Vicksburg, Cleveland, Starkville, Tupelo, Meridian and Biloxi – and four other stops in the region – Memphis, Tenn.; Huntsville, Ala.; Houston, Texas and Atlanta, Ga.

- Advertisement -

Moorhead, who was named MSU’s 33rd head football coach, welcomes a talented roster back from a squad that finished 2017 ranked No. 19 nationally. The 2016 and 2017 National Offensive Coordinator of the Year, Moorhead has established a “championship standard,” which features preparation, effort and execution on and off the field. He has played a pivotal role in conference championships at his last four coaching stops, including Penn State, Fordham, Connecticut and Akron.

Women’s basketball’s Vic Schaefer , the 2017-18 National Coach of the Year, as well as Director of Athletics John Cohen will make various appearances on the 2018 Road Dawgs Tour. Schaefer led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship game appearance and the program’s first SEC Championship earlier this spring.

Details on each tour stop are below. For more information, visit http://www.alumni.msstate.edu/roaddawgs. Fans in attendance using social media are encouraged to use the hashtag #RoadDawgs2018 and #MoorCowbell when posting their pictures.

Thursday, May 10: Vicksburg, Miss., hosted by Warren County Alumni Chapter

Time: 11:30 a.m. social and buffet, 12 p.m. program

Location: Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Mulberry Street

Speakers: Joe Moorhead

Cost: $15 per person

RSVP: Josh McBride (jmcbride@maycpa.com or 601-618-8452)

Thursday, May 10: Cleveland, Miss., hosted by Bolivar County Alumni Chapter

Time: 6 p.m. social and buffet, 7 p.m. program

Location: Grammy Museum Mississippi, 800 W. Sunflower Road

Speakers: Joe Moorhead

Cost: $20 per person

RSVP: Andrew Whalen (662-402-2838 or awhalen@planters-bank.com)

Monday, May 14: Starkville, Miss., hosted by Oktibbeha County Alumni Chapter

Time: 7:30 a.m. social and breakfast, 8 a.m. program

Location: Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex, 100 Championship Way

Speakers: Joe Moorhead , John Cohen

Cost: $15 per person

Buy Tickets: https://starkvilleroaddawgs.eventbrite.com

For more information: oktalumnichapter@gmail.com or Amanda Edwards (662-312-2599)

Monday, May 14: Tupelo, Miss., hosted by Lee County Chapter

Time: 11:30 a.m. social and buffet, 12 p.m. program

Location: First Methodist Church, Wesley Hall, 412 Main Street

Speakers: Joe Moorhead , John Cohen

Cost: $15 per person

RSVP: Jacob Beane (662-871-6200 or jrbeaneco@comcast.net)

Monday, May 14: Memphis, Tenn., hosted by Memphis, Tenn. Chapter

Time: 6 p.m. social and buffet, 7 p.m. program

Location: Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road

Speakers: Joe Moorhead , John Cohen

Cost in Advance: $25 per adult, $10 per child age 13 – 17, free for children age 12 and younger

Cost at Door: $30 per adult, $15 per child age 13-17, free for children age 12 and younger

Buy Tickets: https://roaddawgsmemphis2018.eventbrite.com

For more information: Jessica Dougan (901-634-8422 or memphismaroonclub@gmail.com)

Tuesday, May 15: Meridian, Miss., hosted by Lauderdale County Chapter

Time: 11:30 a.m. social and buffet, 12 p.m. program

Location: MSU Riley Center, 2200 5th Street

Speakers: Joe Moorhead , Vic Schaefer , John Cohen

Cost: $15 per person

RSVP: Josh Thompson (601-527-4160) or William Sanford (601-604-3644 or william@bmgp.net)

Tuesday, May 15: Biloxi, Miss., hosted by Mississippi Gulf Coast Chapter

Time: 6 p.m. social and buffet, 7 p.m. program

Location: Golden Nugget Casino Grand Ballroom, 151 Beach Blvd.

Speakers: Joe Moorhead , Vic Schaefer , John Cohen

Cost: $20 per adult, $5 per student age 11-18, free for children age 10 and younger

Buy Tickets here: https://roaddawgsbiloxi2018.eventbrite.com

For more information: Dee Smelley (228-861-1831)

Wednesday, May 16: Houston, Texas, hosted by Greater Houston, Texas chapter

Time: 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. program

Location: 1111 Studewood Place, 1111 Studewood St.

Speakers: Joe Moorhead , Vic Schaefer , John Cohen

Cost: $35 per adult/teen in advance, $15 per child age 12 and younger, $40 per person at the door

Buy Tickets: alumni.msstate.edu/houston18

For more information: Houdawgchapter@gmail.com or 601-750-0955

Thursday, May 17: Huntsville, Ala., hosted by Huntsville-Decatur, Alabama Chapter

Time: 11 a.m. doors open, 11:30 a.m. lunch, 12 p.m. program

Location: Huntsville Botanical Gardens Grisham Pavilion, 4747 Bob Wallace Avenue

Speakers: Joe Moorhead , John Cohen

Cost: $20 per person

RSVP: Brian Sabourin (briansabourin@comcast.net or 256-883-9694)