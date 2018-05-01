Mississippi State Reveals 2018 Road Dawgs Tour with Joe Moorhead

STARKVILLE, Miss. – New Mississippi State head football coach Joe Moorhead will headline the 2018 Road Dawgs Tour as it makes stops throughout the state and region beginning Thursday, May 10 and continuing May 14-17.
The annual fan-friendly event and celebration of MSU Athletics is a collaboration by the MSU Bulldog Club, MSU Alumni Association and local alumni chapters. It will feature 10 stops, including six stops in Mississippi – Vicksburg, Cleveland, Starkville, Tupelo, Meridian and Biloxi – and four other stops in the region – Memphis, Tenn.; Huntsville, Ala.; Houston, Texas and Atlanta, Ga.
Moorhead, who was named MSU’s 33rd head football coach, welcomes a talented roster back from a squad that finished 2017 ranked No. 19 nationally. The 2016 and 2017 National Offensive Coordinator of the Year, Moorhead has established a “championship standard,” which features preparation, effort and execution on and off the field. He has played a pivotal role in conference championships at his last four coaching stops, including Penn State, Fordham, Connecticut and Akron.
Women’s basketball’s Vic Schaefer, the 2017-18 National Coach of the Year, as well as Director of Athletics John Cohen will make various appearances on the 2018 Road Dawgs Tour. Schaefer led the Bulldogs to their second straight national championship game appearance and the program’s first SEC Championship earlier this spring.
Details on each tour stop are below. For more information, visit http://www.alumni.msstate.edu/roaddawgs. Fans in attendance using social media are encouraged to use the hashtag #RoadDawgs2018 and #MoorCowbell when posting their pictures.
Thursday, May 10: Vicksburg, Miss., hosted by Warren County Alumni Chapter
Time: 11:30 a.m. social and buffet, 12 p.m. program
Location: Vicksburg Convention Center, 1600 Mulberry Street
Speakers: Joe Moorhead
Cost: $15 per person
RSVP: Josh McBride (jmcbride@maycpa.com or 601-618-8452)
Thursday, May 10: Cleveland, Miss., hosted by Bolivar County Alumni Chapter
Time: 6 p.m. social and buffet, 7 p.m. program
Location: Grammy Museum Mississippi, 800 W. Sunflower Road
Speakers: Joe Moorhead
Cost: $20 per person
RSVP: Andrew Whalen (662-402-2838 or awhalen@planters-bank.com)
Monday, May 14: Starkville, Miss., hosted by Oktibbeha County Alumni Chapter
Time: 7:30 a.m. social and breakfast, 8 a.m. program
Location: Leo Seal Jr. Football Complex, 100 Championship Way
Speakers: Joe Moorhead, John Cohen
Cost: $15 per person
Buy Tickets: https://starkvilleroaddawgs.eventbrite.com
For more information: oktalumnichapter@gmail.com or Amanda Edwards (662-312-2599)
Monday, May 14: Tupelo, Miss., hosted by Lee County Chapter
Time: 11:30 a.m. social and buffet, 12 p.m. program
Location: First Methodist Church, Wesley Hall, 412 Main Street
Speakers: Joe Moorhead, John Cohen
Cost: $15 per person
RSVP: Jacob Beane (662-871-6200 or jrbeaneco@comcast.net)
Monday, May 14: Memphis, Tenn., hosted by Memphis, Tenn. Chapter
Time: 6 p.m. social and buffet, 7 p.m. program
Location: Memphis Botanic Garden, 750 Cherry Road
Speakers: Joe Moorhead, John Cohen
Cost in Advance: $25 per adult, $10 per child age 13 – 17, free for children age 12 and younger
Cost at Door: $30 per adult, $15 per child age 13-17, free for children age 12 and younger
Buy Tickets: https://roaddawgsmemphis2018.eventbrite.com
For more information: Jessica Dougan (901-634-8422 or memphismaroonclub@gmail.com)
Tuesday, May 15: Meridian, Miss., hosted by Lauderdale County Chapter
Time: 11:30 a.m. social and buffet, 12 p.m. program
Location: MSU Riley Center, 2200 5th Street
Speakers: Joe Moorhead, Vic Schaefer, John Cohen
Cost: $15 per person
RSVP: Josh Thompson (601-527-4160) or William Sanford (601-604-3644 or william@bmgp.net)
Tuesday, May 15: Biloxi, Miss., hosted by Mississippi Gulf Coast Chapter
Time: 6 p.m. social and buffet, 7 p.m. program
Location: Golden Nugget Casino Grand Ballroom, 151 Beach Blvd.
Speakers: Joe Moorhead, Vic Schaefer, John Cohen
Cost: $20 per adult, $5 per student age 11-18, free for children age 10 and younger
Buy Tickets here: https://roaddawgsbiloxi2018.eventbrite.com
For more information: Dee Smelley (228-861-1831)
Wednesday, May 16: Houston, Texas, hosted by Greater Houston, Texas chapter
Time: 5:30 p.m. social hour, 6:30 p.m. dinner, 7 p.m. program
Location: 1111 Studewood Place, 1111 Studewood St.
Speakers: Joe Moorhead, Vic Schaefer, John Cohen
Cost: $35 per adult/teen in advance, $15 per child age 12 and younger, $40 per person at the door
Buy Tickets: alumni.msstate.edu/houston18
For more information: Houdawgchapter@gmail.com or 601-750-0955
Thursday, May 17: Huntsville, Ala., hosted by Huntsville-Decatur, Alabama Chapter
Time: 11 a.m. doors open, 11:30 a.m. lunch, 12 p.m. program
Location: Huntsville Botanical Gardens Grisham Pavilion, 4747 Bob Wallace Avenue
Speakers: Joe Moorhead, John Cohen
Cost: $20 per person
RSVP: Brian Sabourin (briansabourin@comcast.net or 256-883-9694)
Thursday, May 17: Atlanta, Ga., hosted by Atlanta, Georgia Chapter
Time: 6:30 p.m. social, 7 p.m. dinner, 7:30 p.m. program
Location: Hudson Grille Sandy Springs, 6317 Roswell Road
Speakers: Joe Moorhead, John Cohen
Cost: $35 per person by May 15, $40 per person after May 15, $10 per child age 12 and younger
Buy Tickets: msstate-atlanta.org/events.html
For more information: RSVP-Dinner@msstate-atlanta.org