Mississippi State to play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl

No. 22 Mississippi State is set to play Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on January 2. The game is slated for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN2 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. The Bulldogs finished the season with an 8-4 record, and the Illini are also 8-4 and finished second in the Big 10 West. This marks the 13th straight bowl appearance for MSU continuing the school record streak.