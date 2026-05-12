Mississippi State University to offer bus services to Birmingham and Memphis airports

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – During holiday breaks, it can be difficult for some students to make it back home.

That’s why Mississippi State University is looking to shorten that mile.

The university will be offering a student-only bus service from campus to Birmingham and Memphis airports.

The transportation service will be available during the fall, Thanksgiving, winter, spring breaks, and Easter Weekend.

There will be designated on-campus pickup and drop-off locations.

For more information about service, pricing, and booking, visit collegebreakbus.com/MSU.

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