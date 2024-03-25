Mississippi State women’s basketball continues to roll in WBIT

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State women’s basketball narrowly missed the NCAA tournament but they are still competing for a championship in the WBIT.

The Bulldogs topped TCU 68-61 on Sunday in Starkville. Seniors Jessika Carter and Jerkaila Jordan led the way offensively, Carter scored a game-high 17 and Jordan was not far behind with 15 of her own.

Mississippi State will wait and see who its next opponent is. They will play the Winner of Belmont and Penn State on Thursday. If Belmont pulls off the upset, Mississippi State will host the third round matchup at the Humphrey Coliseum.