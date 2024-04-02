Mississippi State works on ways to improve campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University has a new strategic plan for the future.

Plans are expected to be completed in the next four years.

Goals include facility improvements, more job opportunities for students, and providing a supportive environment for students.

Mississippi State Vice Provost Brent Fountain said faculty and staff are working every day on improvements for campus and planning for the future.

“Last year, we started transforming Mississippi State, which is a transformation plan that we have for the university that looks at five different areas,” said Fountain.

The five areas the university is looking at are serving students, strengthening bonds, igniting innovation, elevating the community, and telling the story of the school. Fountain said the proposals are designed to create more opportunities for students.

“Right now, we have just started our quality enhancement plan that we call our QEP, and we are calling it the bulldog experience. We want every student to have the opportunity to participate in experimental learning. There are a lot of ways that you can do that, it is getting an internship, it is studying abroad,” said Fountain.

Even though the university is doing well, Fountain said there are opportunities to improve.

“We are looking at how do we help those individuals that may be looking for a career pivot, or maybe a second career in the second stage of their life. How can they take advantage of those opportunities? Also, when we think about the students, how do we really demonstrate the value that higher ed brings to our community and to our state? So, we want to know coming how do we really value and give students the tools they need to be successful,” said Fountain.

The new strategic plan is expected to be in place by 2028.

Fountain spoke to the Starkville Rotary Club.

