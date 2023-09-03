Mississippi State’s first game had thousands pitching their tents on campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s officially tailgating season, and Mississippi State’s first game against Southeastern Louisiana had thousands of fans pitching their tents on campus.

Generations of families popped tents in the Junction to gather for food and fellowship. Many families even enjoyed the game from their tailgate.

Esther Herring and her husband have been coming to the Junction for the past 34 years. Tailgating is a special family affair for them.

“Mississippi State is a wonderful place to be,” Herring said. “My husband and I never had kids. So, we had our niece and nephew that came to school here and our friends had children so they all would come to our tailgate. All the sorority girls and fraternity boys from our niece and nephew would come and for some of them, this was the only tailgate they knew was ours. It was just this big family, huge atmosphere.”

They began sharing this tradition in 2007 when their niece began attending MSU. They have continued to pop up a tent at most games and do not plan to stop anytime soon.

Another longtime tailgater, Jack Walters spoke about what he loves about MSU tailgating.

“I love tailgating at mississippi state,” Walters said. “We have been doing it a long time and it is just a great opportunity to come out and see friends and family and cheer on Mississippi State.”

