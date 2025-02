Mississippi’s Municipal Election campaigns in full swing

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Municipal election campaigns are in full swing and some voting begins tomorrow, February 18.

Absentee voting for the April 1 primary starts on Tuesday.

The Republican and Democratic Primary will be held in person six weeks later.

A primary runoff election will be on April 22.

The general election for municipal races will be on June 3.

