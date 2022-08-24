Mississippi’s Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season starts Friday

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Most hunters consider Labor Day Weekend and Dove Season as the beginning of Fall Hunting.

But for a select number of sportsmen, this Friday is opening day.

Mississippi’s Public Waters Alligator Hunting Season starts Friday at noon.

It’s a short season, only 10 days.

The Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks got over 7 thousand applications for permits.

Only 980 were issued.

776 gators were taken during the 2021 season.

The season ends Monday, September 5th at Noon.