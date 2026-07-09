Mississippi’s top students compete for National Civics Bee Crown
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Before the high-pressure state Civics Bee began, First District Congressman Trent Kelly encouraged contestants from across the state to stay focused and engaged in their local communities and government issues.
‘We have these young people who are learning about being engaged in civic leadership, the voting process, things that matter, so I think it is so important to teach them at a young age, if you don’t they turn 18, they don’t vote and don’t get involved and if you want to change the outcomes of things you have to get involved early,” said Cong. Kelly.
That is exactly what each of the finalists is doing. They started their journey to the state civics bee finals by writing an essay identifying a community challenge and proposing a solution.
The top 18 students statewide made it to finals. The contest began with two rounds of civic quiz questions, followed by a Q&A with the judges, in which students discussed their proposals for improving their communities.
The Civics Bee is sponsored by Chambers of Commerce, and locally, CDF and the CREATE Foundation helped bring it to Tupelo.
CREATE Foundation Senior Consultant Lewis Whitfield says the National Civics Bee is a great way to promote civic literacy and community engagement among young people.
“Children at the middle school age don’t really have opportunities to get involved from a civics standpoint, and this is a perfect way to get their foot in the door, and others can follow behind them,” Whitfield said.
For students, being involved in the Civics Bee is a big step on the road to being a responsible, and productive citizen.
Tell us why it is important for young people to know about civics and government?
“So they know what to do when they grow up, and if they want to get into it, but also know what to look out for and how to help,” said Bryce Henry, of Eminence Academy.
“It can help bring people together in your town, and you can volunteer for things, such as recreational sports,” said Conner Lunceford, of Lee Academy.
Top three finishers in the competition get cash prizes, and the overall winner will represent Mississippi at the National Civics Bee in Washington DC later this year.
And the winner for the state contest was Skylar Wilson from Ingomar Attendance Center. She gets a $1,000 cash prize, and the trip to Washington, D.C. for the Nationals this fall.