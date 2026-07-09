Mississippi’s top students compete for National Civics Bee Crown

The Civics Bee is sponsored by Chambers of Commerce, and locally, CDF and the CREATE Foundation helped bring it to Tupelo.

CREATE Foundation Senior Consultant Lewis Whitfield says the National Civics Bee is a great way to promote civic literacy and community engagement among young people.

“Children at the middle school age don’t really have opportunities to get involved from a civics standpoint, and this is a perfect way to get their foot in the door, and others can follow behind them,” Whitfield said.

For students, being involved in the Civics Bee is a big step on the road to being a responsible, and productive citizen.

Tell us why it is important for young people to know about civics and government?

“So they know what to do when they grow up, and if they want to get into it, but also know what to look out for and how to help,” said Bryce Henry, of Eminence Academy.

“It can help bring people together in your town, and you can volunteer for things, such as recreational sports,” said Conner Lunceford, of Lee Academy.

Top three finishers in the competition get cash prizes, and the overall winner will represent Mississippi at the National Civics Bee in Washington DC later this year.

And the winner for the state contest was Skylar Wilson from Ingomar Attendance Center. She gets a $1,000 cash prize, and the trip to Washington, D.C. for the Nationals this fall.