Monroe Co. Residents join together to remember 9/11 attack

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Residents of Aberdeen and Monroe County join together to remember those who lost their lives in the terror attacks of September 11, 2001.

In what has become an annual tradition, residents, city and county leaders, and first responders gathered at Aberdeen City Hall to remember the moments when hijacked planes struck the World Trade Center in New York, the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., and a field in Pennsylvania.

Those in attendance and those who led the ceremony said it’s important to remember all of those who died and their families, but especially the firefighters, police, and other first responders who ran *toward* the disaster sites.

“It teaches us we shouldn’t be selfish, you know. It teaches us that those people could have turned and not gone into those buildings. It was the biggest sacrifice that a great number of people did, and they knew they were going to lose their lives, but they went in anyway,” said Aberdeen Mayor Dwight Stevens.

The September 11 terrorist attacks still rank as the deadliest terror attacks, claiming the lives of 2,966 victims and the 19 terrorist hijackers.

