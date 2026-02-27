Voting deadlines for Party Primary Elections next week

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – There’s no such thing as an off-year when it comes to elections in Mississippi. This year, we will be deciding who represents us in Washington, and the first step in that process is coming up in just over a week.

Party Primary Elections for the U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate will be on Tuesday, March 10.

If you need to vote by absentee ballot, there are a few other dates to remember.

If you want to vote in-person absentee, you can do so beginning tomorrow, Saturday, February 28, from 8 am until Noon at your county’s Circuit Clerk’s office.

The last day to vote in-person absentee will be Saturday, March 7.

If you plan to vote by mail-in absentee ballot, remember that the ballot has to be postmarked no later than Primary Day, Tuesday, March 10th.

Earlier is better with mail-ins, as those ballots that are received more than 5 business days after the election may not be counted.

Of course, if you want to vote in person at the polls, they will be open from 7 am until 7 pm on Tuesday, March 10.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.