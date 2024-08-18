Monroe County ministry make big difference outside of its four walls

MONROE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Monroe County ministry is making a big difference outside of its four walls.

Stand Firm Ministry was started three years ago, by Vincent Hayes.

The Monroe County man spent sixteen years in and out of jail but said he got serious about his faith during his last time in jail.

The ministry is known for its regular visits to local jails, where members visit with inmates, preach, and witness.

The ministry has services throughout the week, and Pastor Hayes says his time behind bars prepared him for his ministry.

“I regret going to prison, but I thank God for saving my life, to go through prison, rehabilitation center because if I didn’t I wouldn’t know who He is and how I belong in His kingdom,” Hayes said.

Stand Firm has many community outreaches, among them a food box giveaway every third Saturday at its Aberdeen headquarters.

