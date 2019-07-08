Mooreville man accused of injury to a vulnerable adult

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mooreville man was accused of leaving a disabled family member out in the sun on a trailer.

Charles Clifford, 46, was charged with injury to a vulnerable adult.

Lee County deputies were responding to a medical call when they found a 65-year-old man with severe sunburns.

Further investigation revealed the victim, who needed 24-hour care due to his condition, was out on a medical pass for a family outing, when Clifford allegedly placed the victim on a utility trailer using a wench to load the victim. Clifford then drove to a home in Lee County and left the victim outside without shade.

The victim was taken to NMMC and was treated for dehydration and severe sunburn. He was later released back to another medical facility.

A mugshot for Charles Clifford has not been provided at this time.