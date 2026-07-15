Mooreville man charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a minor

MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mooreville man is being charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a minor child.

28-year-old Dillon Rock is charged with one count of Child Molestation.

According to the Lee County Sheriff’s office, a report was made, and after an investigation, Rock was arrested and charged.

His bond was set at $250,000.

Additional charges are possible as the investigation is ongoing.

Because the case involves a minor, details are limited.

Law enforcement did not share the age of the victim, just that they were a “young minor child”.

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