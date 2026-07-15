Mooreville man charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a minor
MOOREVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A Mooreville man is being charged for allegedly inappropriately touching a minor child.
28-year-old Dillon Rock is charged with one count of Child Molestation.
According to the Lee County Sheriff’s office, a report was made, and after an investigation, Rock was arrested and charged.
His bond was set at $250,000.
Additional charges are possible as the investigation is ongoing.
Because the case involves a minor, details are limited.
Law enforcement did not share the age of the victim, just that they were a “young minor child”.