Mooreville soccer coach accused of child sex crimes with students

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mooreville High School’s Soccer Coach is accused of child sex crimes with students.

Luke Mason is charged with three counts of enticement of a minor for sexual purposes and one of dissemination of sexual material to a person under the age of 18.

Lee County deputies were notified by the school system about allegations of inappropriate contact made by Mason to students.

In a press release, investigators allege Mason made several attempts to engage in inappropriate acts with kids.

A probable cause hearing was held today in Lee County Circuit Court.

Mason’s bond was set at $85,000.