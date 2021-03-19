Mooreville soccer coach accused of child sex crimes with students

LEE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mooreville High School’s Soccer Coach is accused of child sex crimes with students.
Luke Mason is charged with three counts of enticement of a minor for sexual purposes and one of dissemination of sexual material to a person under the age of 18.
Lee County deputies were notified by the school system about allegations of inappropriate contact made by Mason to students.
In a press release, investigators allege Mason made several attempts to engage in inappropriate acts with kids.
A probable cause hearing was held today in Lee County Circuit Court.
Mason’s bond was set at $85,000.