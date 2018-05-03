Moorhead Excited For One-Two Punch In MSU Backfield

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State head coach Joe Moorhead made the trip down US-82 East to visit the Columbus Exchange Club, Thursday, to talk about the upcoming season.

This past week has been exciting for Moorhead, as the head coach was able to watch his former player, Penn State running back Saquon Barkley, be drafted number two overall in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Moorhead said he spoke to Barkley on Wednesday.

The new man in charge of Mississippi State football said it may be “unfair” to compare anyone to a possible generational talent like Barkley, but he’s excited to have Aeris Williams and Kylin Hill in the backfield.

“They give you a different skill set,” Moorhead said.

“If you’re talking baseball terms, Aeris [Williams] is more of a doubles hitter, whereas Kylin [Hill] is a home run guy. It’s great to have that kind of luxury in depth at that position where no matter who is in the game…you’re going to get the production you need.”