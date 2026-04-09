More of the same great weather

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – If you have enjoyed this week at all, you will continue loving it through the weekend.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Calm and mostly clear. Temperatures tonight will be comfortable, in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

FRIDAY: More great weather to finish off this beautiful week! Afternoon temperatures will reach upper 70s to lower 80s. There will be plenty of sun, so grab your water and your sunscreen. Lows will drop into the lower 50s overnight.

WEEKEND: Continuing this week’s trend! Warmer temperatures are heading our way. Expecting afternoon highs to be in the middle 80s this weekend. Nearly ready to feel like Summer. Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 50s. Sunday will introduce a few extra clouds and breezy wind speeds, gusts up to 20MPH.