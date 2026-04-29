More Rain Coming Friday

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Severe weather wraps up today, but widespread rain is still expected Friday before drying up for the weekend.

TODAY AND TOMORROW – Severe weather ends for most of us, although some showers towards the southern counties could see some gusty storms tonight. Scattered showers remain for Thursday, mostly in the morning.

FRIDAY – Widespread rain comes back Friday, most of the rain coming through in the later afternoon to evening hours. No severe threats are expected at this time, just heavy rainfall.

THIS WEEKEND – By the weekend, rain should finally start to dry up. It will be cool and comfortable, with temps in the mid-60s to low 70s Saturday and Sunday.