More toys needed to help local children have a Merry Christmas

For several years now, the non-profit Wear It Well has teamed up with Toys for Tots.

Wear It Well Founder Katina Tucker is the Toys for Tots coordinator for Pontotoc and Union Counties.

“We don’t feel that anyone should go without a period, but when it comes to kids, that’s another topic. Kids want to be loved. When it comes to the Christmas season, no kid wants to wake up without anything. That’s a mission for Toys for Tots, to make sure every kid has something to open on Christmas,” Tucker said.

Donations of toys have been collected in the familiar Toys for Tots boxes at businesses across the area. Now, it’s time to sort them all out for families to pick up.

“After they are sorted, we start to bag them up by ages or the list we receive for parents who signed their children up,” said April Rawls, of Wear It Well.

While it looks like there are a lot of toys in this room that have been collected, think about this. Each of these tags represents a family with kids who still need toys for Christmas, and that is where you can help out

“Our babies and our ten to twelve-year-olds, those are the toys we get the least donations of,’ Tucker said.

Tucker points out that donations can be dropped off on Wednesday between 10 am and 6 pm at the UAM building on Lemons Drive. They can also use volunteers to help sort the toys.