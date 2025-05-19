Morning Meteorologist

WCBI-TV is located in a dynamic weather market, serving north Mississippi and west Alabama.

Weather leads our newscasts, we invest in the product with the Baron Lynx system, and strategically place cameras throughout the viewing area to provide viewers with the latest weather conditions.

We are looking for an experienced meteorologist for our team.

This person will provide forecasts and impactful weather coverage for our Sunrise newscasts from 5 AM until 9:30 AM on our CBS and FOX stations, along with weather for our half-hour MidDay show (12 PM) on CBS.

There will be plenty of time to chat about the weather and other fun topics.

The leading candidate will have a passion for weather, use social media/digital platforms frequently to inform and connect with viewers, and will work to keep our viewers safe during threatening weather.

There to help produce weather segments/special shows.

Here you will help provide wall-to-wall, life-saving coverage for severe weather, winter weather, and even hurricanes. We want a team player who will help our Chief Meteorologist provide severe weather coverage and fill in to lead coverage when necessary.

The ideal candidate will have experience with Baron Lynx.

Our next meteorologist will be calm, clear, and concise to provide an accurate forecast to our viewers.

Public appearances, school visits, and weather segments on-air and online will be required.

Qualifications/Requirements:

One year of minimum forecasting experience.

Excellent forecasting skills.

Severe weather wall-to-wall experience.

Proficient in using Baron graphics, radar technology, and touch screens.

Use social media and digital platforms to give accurate and timely forecasts.

Make public appearances on behalf of WCBI-TV and participate in promotional shoots and events.

Work with newsroom management and staff to determine weather coverage, breaking severe weather coverage, and participate in news coverage of weather events and/or stories.

Innovate ways to deliver weather content to our viewers.

Be a team player

Will live in reasonable proximity to the Columbus TV station location.

Minimum Bachelor’s Degree in Meteorology.

WCBI-TV is located in Columbus, Mississippi, and has a bureau in Tupelo, Mississippi.

We are only 30 minutes from Mississippi State University and its meteorology program.

Columbus is a quick weekend trip away from the Gulf Coast, New Orleans, Memphis, Birmingham, and Nashville.

There are a variety of outdoor activities, from hiking to fishing to camping, in north Mississippi and west Alabama.

You’ll also be right in the middle of the Southeastern Conference. MSU, the University of Mississippi, and the University of Alabama are all located less than two hours from Columbus.

Please send resume and link to Content Manager, Joey Barnes at joeybarnes@wcbi.com