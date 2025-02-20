Strategic Marketing Consultant – Tupelo Area

Are you Seller? WCBI- TV / DT is seeking a Strategic Market Consultant that will develop and cultivate new business in Tupelo and the surrounding area, grow existing business by selling marketing solutions that produce measurable results for WCBI (CBS), FOX, My Mississippi, North Mississippi CW, local events, and online digital marketing with a full service digital agency.

The Strategic Marketing Consultant will have access to a suite of the most effective and efficient digital marketing and Broadcast TV products and services. The Strategic Marketing Consultant will work with the sales department to achieve goals and strategies set forth by management.

REQUIREMENTS:

Must be a self-motivator with ambition for their work

Experience in dealing with people and building professional relationships

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Be a quick learner in a fast-paced environment

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Possess the desire to win!

Media sales experience is not required. Recent college graduates are encouraged to apply. Pre-employment background checks are required. Applicant is not required to live in Tupelo, but will mainly work in the northern section of our market.

If you are a results-oriented professional with a passion for digital and television marketing and an eye for business growth, this role offers an opportunity to make a significant impact on your client’s success and your career

To apply: Submit resume and cover letter to bsparks@wcbi.com

Bert Sparks

General Manager

bsparks@wcbi.com