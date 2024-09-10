Mossy Oak hosts annual golf tournament for Christians athletes

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Area residents and businesses teed up to support a ministry that supports student athletes and coaches.

More than 170 golfers took to the links at the Mossy Oak Golf Club in West Point for the annual Fellowship of Christian Athletes Golf Tournament.

The event serves as a fundraiser to help FCA support its ministries in high schools around the Golden Triangle, as well as at Mississippi State and MUW.

The group also provides camp scholarships for players and coaches.

FCA’s area director Greg Sykes said events like today’s tournament give the community a chance to invest in the future of these young people.

“Just being present, being active. We’re at practices; we’re at games, and just being present; figure that they can see, and help support them”, said Sykes.

FCA is in all of the high schools in the Golden Triangle, and recently started a schoolwide huddle at Columbus Middle School.

