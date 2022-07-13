Mostly cloudy Thursday with isolated showers

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – Cloud cover and isolated showers will linger into Thursday, but it will help keep afternoon highs in the upper 80s.

TONIGHT: Showers and storms will continue to exit the region. It will be damp and humid. Mostly cloudy skies. Low near 68°.

THURSDAY: Stubborn cloud cover will stay overhead for the most part, but I wouldn’t be surprised to see peaks of sunshine. High near 89°. A few isolated showers are also possible, but widespread thunderstorms are not expected. Chance of rain: 30%.

FRIDAY: We dry out and warm back up under a mix of sun and clouds. High near 94°.

SATURDAY: Dry with a mix of sun and clouds. High near 93°.

LOOKING AHEAD: A few showers are possible Sunday evening. After that, the chance for scattered rain increases on Monday and Tuesday with highs in the upper 80s.

Have a great night!