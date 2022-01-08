Mostly dry week ahead after Sunday cold front

COLUMBUS – SUMMARY: Sunday’s cold front amounts for most of the rain chances over the next 7 days. Besides a minor rain chance this coming Saturday, the week remains relatively dry, albeit cold. As we saw last week, the temperatures will start out cold, but will gradually improve throughout the week.

SUNDAY: Our cold front Sunday has the potential to be a big rain-maker, with over 2 inches of rain possible across parts of our viewing area. The slow-moving nature of the front means that there will be tons of time for storms to dump rain over the area, contributing to the higher rain totals. The chance for anything severe remains low, but it would not be surprising for small hail or the stray tornado jump into the mix. Overall, storms should enter into the area overnight and leave by late afternoon/early evening Sunday.

MONDAY: Skies will begin to clear up after the front passes and Monday will be no exception. Mostly sunny skies will accompany an otherwise chilly Monday, with afternoon highs topping out in the upper 40s, and lows reaching freezing overnight.

REST OF THE WEEK: Other than the aforementioned rain chance on Saturday the rest of the week will be mostly dry. The possibility for the stray shower is there but is minimal as a slow warming trend ensues over the next several days. Highs will gradually climb back to more comfortable temperatures in the mid-50s by Saturday, while lows will climb back into the high-40s.