A mostly dry weekend…but some Saturday night rain

This weekend will be mostly dry and pleasant with a few clouds and highs near 60. Rain and a few storms are likely Saturday night and Sunday morning, but no severe weather is expected. The first part of next week will be dry and cool.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clouds will slowly increase tonight, but all in all it’ll be a pretty quiet night. We’ll be chilly again with lows in the mid 30s.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY: While most of this weekend will be okay, we are watching a system that will bring us some rain and a few storms late Saturday night and early Sunday morning, between about 10pm and 2am. Fortunately, we aren’t expecting severe weather with this system, but you could hear a little thunder overnight. Winds will be breezy on Saturday with gusts up to 30 mph out of the southeast possible. We’ll likely see more clouds than sun, but a little bit of blue sky is possible. Highs will be near 60 each afternoon.

MONDAY-WEDNESDAY: Most of next week will be nice with a mix of sun and clouds and temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Overnight lows will be in the 20s and 30s.

THURSDAY-FRIDAY: Another system will bring us some rain Thursday night and possibly into the day on Friday. Highs will be in the 50s and 60s with lows in the 40s. It looks like we could be in for another cool down by next weekend.

