MS Governor sets special elections across the state

NORTH MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Governor Tate Reeves set special elections across the state, including three in our area.

The first will be a special election for state House District 23.

This district covers Calhoun, Lafayette, Pontotoc, and Webster Counties.

The election will be on March 25.

A Sixth Chancery District, Place 1 judgeship special election will be held on November 4. That covers Attala, Carroll, Choctaw, Kemper, Neshoba, and Winston Counties.

On that same day, a special election will be held for district attorney in the First Circuit Court District.

That district covers Alcorn, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe, Pontotoc, Prentiss, and Tishomingo Counties.

