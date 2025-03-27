MS Governor to sign income tax elimination bill

Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question regarding the passage of a package of state incentives to support a plan by Amazon Web Services to build two data centers in the central part of the state, Thursday, Jan. 25, 2024, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – There may be some misplaced decimal points; but today, Governor Tate Reeves will place his signature on a bill that will eliminate the state income tax.

Reeves has scheduled a press conference this afternoon to sign House Bill 1.

The state House of Representatives passed the legislation last week after finding some errors.

The state Senate meant to pass a bill that would eliminate the state income tax with certain economic triggers.

However, with the decimal places moved, the removal of the income tax could happen quicker than was planned.

Other changes in the bill would reduce the sales tax on groceries from 7% to 5%, increase the gas tax by 9 cents over three years, and change benefits for government employees hired after March 2026.

