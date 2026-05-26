Ticket purchased in Pontotoc wins $750,000 MS Match 5 Jackpot

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The long weekend left people more time for gambling, and for some, it paid off.

In the WCBI viewing area, a ticket purchased in Pontotoc won the $750,000 Mississippi Match 5 Jackpot.

The ticket was purchased at Warrior Express on the corner of Industrial Drive and Oxford Street.

It matched all five numbers from Monday night’s drawing.

According to the Mississippi Lottery Corporation, the Jackpot is one of the state’s largest Match 5 prizes won since the game launched in 2021.

The jackpot for tonight’s drawing resets to an estimated $50,000.

You can find the latest numbers tonight right here on WCBI News at 10.

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