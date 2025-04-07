MS receives $10.8 million from the lottery

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi continues to cash in on the lottery.

The March transfer from the Mississippi Lottery was just under $11 million.

That brings the total for Fiscal Year 2025 up to just over $85 million.

The first $80 million in lottery proceeds each fiscal year goes to roads and bridges.

Everything above that $80 million mark goes to the state’s Education Enhancement Fund.

About 5 point 2 million dollars went to that fund in March, and all of the payments for April, May, and June will go to the EEF.

