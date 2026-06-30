MSDH reminds that birth certificates can be ordered online

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) -School will soon be back in session, and the Mississippi State Department of Health is reminding parents that there is a faster way to obtain needed records.

Parents or legal guardians can purchase their children’s birth certificate online at www dot vital check dot com. Parents can also purchase the document by mail or phone.

In the state of Mississippi, a state-certified birth certificate or acceptable equivalent is legally required to enroll a child in public school.

For more information, call (877) 295-4229 or visit www.msdh.ms.gov/birthcertificate

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