MSDH reporting two more pediatric COVID-19 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting two more pediatric COVID-19 deaths.

In a tweet today, the agency reported both patients were between 11 and 17 years old. Both were unvaccinated – according to the report.

MSDH reminds the public that children 5 and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine.