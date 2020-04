MSDH reports 248 new cases of COVID-19, 10 new deaths

The Mississippi Department of Health is reporting 248 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

The total number of cases is now at 6,342.

- Advertisement -

10 new deaths were also reported. Mississippi now has 239 coronavirus deaths.

Calhoun County 50 cases (total) 3 deaths 23 LTC facility cases

Chickasaw County 67 cases (total) 6 deaths 22 LTC facility cases

Choctaw County 13 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Clay County 33 cases (total) 2 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Itawamba County 51 cases (total) 2 death 28 LTC facility cases

Lee County 71 cases (total) 4 deaths 5 LTC facility cases

Lowndes County 49 cases (total) 2 deaths 3 LTC facility cases

Monroe County 153 cases (total) 12 deaths 76 LTC facility cases

Montgomery County 19 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Noxubee County 55 cases (total) 0 deaths 8 LTC facility cases

Oktibbeha County 48 cases (total) 3 deaths 6 LTC facility cases

Pontotoc County 18 cases (total) 2 deaths 1 LTC facility case

Prentiss County 31 cases (total) 1 death 19 LTC facility cases

Tishomingo County 7 cases (total) 0 deaths 1 LTC facility cases

Union County 16 cases (total) 1 death 1 LTC facility case

Webster County 17 cases (total) 1 death 0 LTC facility cases

Winston County 41 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases

Yalobusha County 19 cases (total) 0 deaths 0 LTC facility cases



58% of confirmed cases are women.

Over 64,000 Mississippians have been tested for the virus through the state health department and private labs.

In Alabama, there are over 6,600 cases of COVID-19.

In the WCBI viewing area, Pickens County has 47 confirmed cases, while Lamar County has 10.