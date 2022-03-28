MSMS students hold fundraiser for Ukraine relief efforts

COLUMBUS,Miss.(WCBI)- The Russian Club of the Mississippi School for Math and Science hosted a fundraiser for Ukraine Relief on the MUW campus.

The benefit featured silent auctions for international items, including Ukrainian handicrafts and souvenirs, a guitar, Ukrainian beaded jewelry and other goodies up for grabs.

Proceeds will go to Operation Ukraine, a Columbus charity that has sent aid to Ukraine since the late 1990’s.

Organizers were able to surpass the $1,500.

“We wanted to do it as the Russian Club to show that we can help and there’s people from everywhere who wants to help. Especially with what’s going on today, there’s just a lot of atrocities and we want to have our part in helping,” said Sydney Cooksey.

To donate to Operation Ukraine you can get more information on their Facebook page.