MSMS students showcase Tales from the Crypt for 1st week

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The hard work is finally paying off for some students at the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science.

MSMS students will finally be able to showcase what they have been working on for months.

Students are kicking off their year-long research project, the “Tales from the Crypt.”

This is a performance that is dedicated to representing the history of the 19th and 20th centuries of the Friendly City of Columbus.

And students get a combination of doing scholarly research and dramatic performance.

All of them will happen at the Friendship Cemetery.

The cemetery is home to thousands who lived, worked, and died in the friendly city.

They performed this past Wednesday, today, and then will be back at it next Wednesday and Friday.

“Tales From the Crypt” has won several national awards over the years and has become one of the main research subjects for MSMS students.

These students are putting it all on display once again today for the Columbus audience.