MSU celebrates new residence hall opening on campus

MISSISSIPPI STATE UNIVERSITY (WCBI) – Mississippi State University is celebrating its new residence hall, Azalea Hall.

This is MSU’s newest and largest residence hall with 412 single occupancy rooms.

The hall is centrally located, and students have their own private rooms.

Each room comes furnished, and each pod has a kitchenette, a lounge, a gym area, study spaces, and meeting rooms.

It also has a multi-purpose room to serve as a FEMA-approved storm shelter.

It also features the university’s first residential dining facility.

President Dr. Mark Keenum says this unique hall will help to better serve the needs of students as the university continues to grow in enrollment.

He also said this facility is unlike any other in the state of Mississippi or even in the Southeastern Conference.

This state-of-the-art facility will also be home to the Luckyday Scholars Program and around 80 of those scholars.

The program partnered with the university to make this possible.

“We are so thankful for the support and the faith and the belief that this outstanding foundation, the Luckyday Foundation, has in Mississippi State University to make this tremendous investment here with us, but also for this facility,” said MSU President Dr. Mark Keenum.

“It’s very exciting. It’s very important for the Lucky Day Scholars program here at Mississippi State University. It will give us a lot of benefits of being in close proximity to each other and for the efficient administration of the Luckyday scholars Program,” said Luckyday Board of Managers Chairman Jamie Houston.

“The most important thing we want students to feel is at home that this is their home, that they’re part of the Azalea community and then the broader bulldog community. We want students to succeed. So being in a residential community like this is a great opportunity for them to have other students who are going through similar things, to find friends, to meet people and a place just to relax and have fun,” said MSU Student Affairs Vice President Regina Hyatt.

