MSU displays backpacks for Suicide Awareness

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – The month of September is set aside each year as suicide prevention month.

Mississippi State University hosted a backpack display, to show support for lives lost to suicide.

Each backpack represented a MSU student who lost their life to suicide.

Assistant Director for student well-being and a MSU Student said they hope this shows students that they are not alone when it comes to dealing with mental health.

“We want our students to recognize that they are cared for, and that they are not alone, so we are providing a lot of mental health resources for our students on campus, as well as opportunities for us to engage with outreach. We have a board where they can write their reason for living, we also have a ribbon wall where they can honor someone that they lost to suicide, and also leave a life affirming message. Our goal in this, is make our students feel that they are cared for”, said Assistant Director Kim Kavalasky.

“I am actually from Columbia, and I believe that this is a great event to show people that it can be close to you, even though you may not know”, said MSU student Alejandra Vargas.

Over 1,000 backpacks were on display.

