MSU doctoral student selected as emerging leader by national conservation society

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – According to an MSU Press Release, a wildlife, fisheries, and aquaculture doctoral student in Mississippi State’s College of Forest Resources has been selected for the Soil and Water Conservation Society’s Emerging Leaders Program.

Daniel Egerson, from Imo, Nigeria, will spend a year in an immersive leadership training program that includes formal coursework, mentorship, and hands-on learning through virtual activities and in-person sessions in St. Louis, Missouri. The experience will culminate with Egerson planning and hosting a conservation event.

“I hope the hands-on activities of the program will give me an opportunity to improve my engagement skills, making me more effective as I continue to meet with landowners,” he said.

For his doctoral research, Egerson is part of a team developing a conservation reserve program menu tool, an online decision support system that helps landowners select available conservation practices best suited to their needs.

As an SWCS member who recently attended the organization’s national conference, Egerson said he is looking forward to mentorship by some of the top leaders in his field.

“It’s like someone you aspire to be is now the person seated before you, tutoring you,” he said.

At MSU, Egerson is under the direction of Kristine Evans, associate professor in the Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Aquaculture and associate director of the Geosystems Research Institute. Evans said Egerson’s accolade is the newest addition to his growing list of achievements.

“Daniel’s background as a practicing sociologist in Lagos and his earned master’s degree made him the right person for this job—helping build and implement the CRP menu tool,” she said.

For more information on MSU’s Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Aquaculture, visit www.wildlifefisheries.msstate.edu.

