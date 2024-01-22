MSU Extension Service will host blueberry workshop

Mississippi blueberry producers have two opportunities during February to learn more about the production of the state’s largest fruit crop.
Grace Brister,

RAYMOND, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi blueberry producers have two opportunities during February to learn more about the production of the state’s largest fruit crop.

The Mississippi State University Extension Service is hosting an in-person workshop and a virtual workshop.

The in-person workshop will be held Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at the MSU Extension Service office in Forrest County. The office is located at 952 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. A virtual workshop will be held Feb. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Both events are free. Pre-registration is required for the virtual workshop. To sign up, visit the Extension registration portal at http://tinyurl.com/yr6n66eu.

No registration is required for the in-person workshop.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X

Categories: Featured, Local News

This content provided by:

Related

Recipe Concepts