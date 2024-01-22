MSU Extension Service will host blueberry workshop

RAYMOND, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi blueberry producers have two opportunities during February to learn more about the production of the state’s largest fruit crop.

The Mississippi State University Extension Service is hosting an in-person workshop and a virtual workshop.

The in-person workshop will be held Feb. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon at the MSU Extension Service office in Forrest County. The office is located at 952 Sullivan Drive in Hattiesburg. A virtual workshop will be held Feb. 15 from 1 to 2 p.m.

Both events are free. Pre-registration is required for the virtual workshop. To sign up, visit the Extension registration portal at http://tinyurl.com/yr6n66eu.

No registration is required for the in-person workshop.

