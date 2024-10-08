MSU football confident in Michael Van Buren heading into Georgia game

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) — Mississippi State football will be met with another top-5 challenge on the road this weekend. Just two weeks after falling at No. 1 Texas, the Bulldogs will play No. 5 Georgia in Athens.

It will be just Michael Van Buren’s second collegiate start but his first start came in just as hostile of an environment in Austin.

Head coach Jeff Lebby said everyone in the locker room has confidence in Van Buren.

“There’s so many things to be able to build on,” Lebby said. “It’s going to be an incredible challenge for a true freshman quarterback.”