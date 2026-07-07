MSU ranks 4th nationally for Registered Behavior Technician exam pass rates

STARKVILLE, Miss.— Sources from an MSU Press Release say that Mississippi State ranks fourth nationally for Registered Behavior Technician examination pass rates, according to the Behavior Analyst Certification Board.

The recently released ranking is based on 2025 examination data from 51 entities nationwide that met the BACB’s criteria. MSU is the only university in the state and the Southeastern Conference to be listed among the top nine training providers.

A practicing RBT is a paraprofessional certified in behavior analysis, primarily providing services to individuals with autism. As part of MSU’s applied behavior analysis program in the Department of Counseling, Higher Education Leadership, Educational Psychology, and Foundations, the university offers a course that prepares students for the RBT exam and meets the BACB’s 40-hour training requirement for the RBT credential.

“We are incredibly pleased to see MSU recognized among the top programs in the nation for RBT exam pass rates,” said Daniel Gadke, department head and College of Education associate dean of research. “This is a real testament to the hard work of our faculty, the commitment of our students, and the strength of the ABA training we are building at MSU.”

Available in Starkville and online, MSU’s ABA bachelor’s degree prepares students to serve as paraprofessionals with the Board Certified Assistant Behavior Analyst and RBT credentials. Since MSU launched the RBT certification course in 2021, more than 1,000 students have passed it, making them eligible to pursue the certification. Additionally, MSU offers an ABA graduate program, which leads to credentialing as a Board Certified Behavior Analyst and is supported by the Hearin Foundation and the Hosemann Family Autism Foundation.

MSU’s College of Education, home of the Department of Counseling, Higher Education Leadership, Educational Psychology, and Foundations, includes four additional academic departments, a division of education, one research unit, and numerous service units. Learn more at www.educ.msstate.edu.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

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