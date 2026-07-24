MSU scientist recognized internationally for wood engineering research

STARKVILLE, Miss.— According to an MSU press release, a Mississippi State assistant research professor is receiving international recognition for early career achievements in wood engineering, success that’s enhancing efficient, sustainable wood construction.

MSU Forest and Wildlife Research Center’s Laya Khademibami has earned the Wood Engineering Achievement Award for Young Engineers from the Forest Products Society. The FPS, a global organization promoting advancements in forest products research, education and industry, recognized Khademibami during its international conference held this month in Eugene, Oregon.

“This award represents years of collaboration, dedication and hard work,” she said. “It validates the importance of our research and motivates me to continue developing innovative solutions that strengthen the role of wood-based materials in modern construction.”

Khademibami’s research focuses on improving the long-term performance of structural insulated panels. Working with collaborators at MSU, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Products Laboratory and the Structural Insulated Panel Association, Khademibami cultivated a series of full-scale studies designed to answer questions about building code development.

“Our research addressed key knowledge gaps related to the long-term loading and structural behavior of SIPs,” Khademibami said. “Ultimately, this supports safer, more efficient and sustainable wood construction.”

Khademibami said her research is the culmination of extensive collaboration, noting the mentorship she receives at MSU is instrumental to her professional growth.

“Drs. Rubin Shmulsky and Dan Seale from our department, Drs. Bob Ross and Adam Senalik from the USDA Forest Products Laboratory and Tom Williamson, engineer and P.E. chair of the Structural Insulated Panel Association, have been invaluable throughout this effort. This work would not have been possible without their contributions,” she said.

Khademibami’s future research in the MSU Department of Sustainable Bioproducts focuses on advancing the performance, durability and sustainability of wood-based materials.

“This award reinforces the importance of conducting research that not only advances scientific knowledge but also creates meaningful benefits for industry and society,” she said.

Khademibami earned her bachelor’s in wood and paper sciences and technology from the University of Tehran and master’s in wood and paper sciences and technology from Tarbiat Modares University. She came to MSU in 2015 and earned her doctoral degree from the Department of Sustainable Bioproducts in 2019.

The MSU Department of Sustainable Bioproducts is available online at www.bioproducts.msstate.edu. For more information on the MSU Forest and Wildlife Research Center, visit www.fwrc.msstate.edu.

Mississippi State University is taking care of what matters. Learn more at www.msstate.edu.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X