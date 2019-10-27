MSU Survives Exhibition Test Against South Alabama

STARKVILLE, Miss. (MSU Athletics) – Mississippi State used a balanced offensive attack with four players in double figures and fended off a late rally from South Alabama to secure a 78-75 victory during Sunday’s charity exhibition contest at Humphrey Coliseum.

The Bulldogs raised money to benefit the United Way of West Central Mississippi for those affected by the flood waters in the South Delta. There have been over 500 homes and approximately 225,000 acres of farmland damaged by the record floods.

Tyson Carter pumped in a team-leading 19 points on 6-of-8 shooting aided by a trio of three-pointers. He also dished out five assists over 35 minutes of court time.

Iverson Molinar and KeyShawn Feazell provided sparks off the bench for the Bulldogs and tallied 27 of MSU’s 31 bench points. Molinar garnered 15 points and five steals. He was an efficient 4-of-5 from the floor in the second half.

Feazell nearly compiled a double-double with 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. He exploded for all 12 of his points during the second 20 minutes.

Reggie Perry worked his way to 12 points, nine rebounds and four assists whereas Robert Woodard II chipped in eight points, eight rebounds and two assists.

Abdul Ado navigated foul trouble en route to five points, three rebounds and three blocks, while Prince Oduro came away with four points, three rebounds and a block. D.J. Stewart, Jr. rounded out the scoring with three points.

Mississippi State connected on 28-of-54 shooting, 5-of-13 from three-point territory and 17-of-23 at the foul line. The Bulldogs held a 41-29 rebounding edge, a 36-28 advantage in paint points and scored 31 of the game’s 36 points off the bench.

South Alabama went 27-of-65 from the floor, 6-of-18 on three-point attempts and 15-of-19 at the charity stripe. The Jaguars were led by Andre Fox who scored 20 of his game-leading 30 points during the second half. Chad Lott added 16 points and five assists followed by Trhae Mitchell with 14 points and five rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Bulldogs will carry a SEC-best, 22-game non-conference home winning streak into their season opener versus Florida International on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Humphrey Coliseum.

Tipoff is on-tap for 7 p.m. CT. The game will be carried online only courtesy of SEC Network+ and the Watch ESPN platform.