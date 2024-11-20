MSU Veterans Center helps both former soldiers and their families

The center is a one stop shop for a variety of services helping veterans make the transition from the military to academia

STARKVILLE, MISS. (WCBI) – Only moments after a group photo at Coffee with a Cop, Army Reservist Sgt. Ethan Gilley was going over some paperwork with Diego Soto, student experience coordinator at the GV Sonny Montgomery Center for America’s Veterans at MSU.

The Center has been ranked as a national leader in providing comprehensive support for veterans and their dependents.

“We support and advocate for veterans and military connected students. From financial aid, benefits, resources, counseling, we do it all here,” said Andrew Rendon, executive director of Veterans and Military Affairs.

The center even helped start an equine therapy program for veterans that now also welcomes law enforcement officers.

Director Lori Urban said the program is making a big impact.

“Normally each semester we have 45% reduction in anxiety, depression and PTSD symptoms, and no one ever says a word about therapy. It is all about horses, it is the camaraderie. We are here to be supportive and help them have a good time and relieve some stress,” Urban said.

MSU Assistant Police Chief Brian Locke retired from the Army and has gone through the equine therapy program.

“It was so relaxing. The horses know what your personality is for the day, mentality, and you can get away from the world and relax out there with that program,” Asst. Chief Locke said.

For Diego Soto, helping connect veterans and their family members to a wide range of services is one more way he can show his appreciation to the nation and fellow veterans.

“First, the staff here is very helpful, selfless. They give everything they have for students. Never thought I’d be able to assist military connected students and veterans. It’s been great. MSU has done a great job for many years,” Soto said.

It is estimated there are approximately 3,000 students who are either veterans or dependents of those who have served.

The Center for America’s Veterans was founded in 2006.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.