MSU women’s basketball picks up road win at Texas A&M

Mississippi State women’s basketball took down Texas A&M 74-63 in College Station, Texas, on Sunday. The victory extends the Bulldogs’ win streak to four games.

Mississippi State had an uncharacteristic first quarter, scoring just 12 points. But the Bulldogs responded in the second quarter by finishing the half on an 18-2 run to go up 31-23 at the break.

Texas A&M had no answer for MSU forward Erynn Barnum — who posted a season-high 22 points.

“I wanted to come win. If we keep playing like this, we’re going to go far,” Barnum said on SEC Network.

Darrione Rogers (18), Jerkaila Jordan (11) and Lauren Park-Lane (10) all scored in double figures as well.

This win bumps the Bulldogs to 6-3 in conference play and they’re tied for third in the SEC standings. They’ll be back in action Thursday to host Georgia at the Hump.