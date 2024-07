MSU’s Nate Dohm selected by Mets in 3rd round of 2024 MLB Draft

The New York Mets selected Mississippi State pitcher Nate Dohm on Monday in the third round of the 2024 MLB Draft with the 82nd overall pick.

Dohm spent two seasons in Starkville after spending his freshman year at Ball State. He was the Bulldogs’ Friday night starter until he suffered an arm injury March 9.

He started just six games in 2024, posting a 1.23 ERA.

The slot value at pick No. 82 is estimated around $935,000.